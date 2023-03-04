UBS Group AG Increases Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 18.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

