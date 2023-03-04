UBS Group AG Increases Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $17.65 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

