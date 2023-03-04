UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

PJP stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

