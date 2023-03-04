UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 369,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 50,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.