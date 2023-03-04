UBS Group AG Purchases 2,971 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 137.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $85,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

