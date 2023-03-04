UBS Group AG Purchases 33,356 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $289,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS MEAR opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

