UBS Group AG Purchases 3,955 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST opened at $182.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.