UBS Group AG Purchases 51,308 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $49.80 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

