UBS Group AG Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $70.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.