UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 516,526 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,437,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,071,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 233,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 195,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FSMB stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

