UBS Group AG Sells 34,451 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,451 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

