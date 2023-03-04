UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 104,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,931 shares of company stock worth $30,955 over the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Articles

