United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $717.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

