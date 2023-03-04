Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $783,000.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,635,412.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62.

Vertex Stock Down 3.1 %

Vertex stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -302.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.