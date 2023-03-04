Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $783,000.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,635,412.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62.
Vertex Stock Down 3.1 %
Vertex stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -302.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
