Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,323,841.22 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $379.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

