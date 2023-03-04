Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

