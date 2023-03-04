Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

