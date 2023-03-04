Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

