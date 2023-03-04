Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,128,509.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,605 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

