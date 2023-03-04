Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 221.28, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.21.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after buying an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,137,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,390,000 after buying an additional 83,538 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.