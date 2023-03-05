16,145 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -351.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

