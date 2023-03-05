18,401 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.
NuScale Power Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85.
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
