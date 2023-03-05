18,401 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Insider Activity

NuScale Power Company Profile

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $193,126.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,264 shares in the company, valued at $676,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,257 shares of company stock worth $3,452,868.

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.