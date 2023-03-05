70,033 Shares in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIAC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,866,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition by 47.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 393,418 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,479,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIAC opened at $10.33 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

