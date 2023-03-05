ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.71 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $539.65 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

