Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

