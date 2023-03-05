Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

ALEC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. Alector has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 99.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

