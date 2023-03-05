Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,649,777.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.