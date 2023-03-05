Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,896.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,833 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

