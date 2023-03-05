Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,087.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

