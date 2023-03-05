Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,812.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Alphabet by 2,290.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 13,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,897.9% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 764,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,079,000 after buying an additional 725,784 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 88,730 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,938.4% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 16,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,122.5% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 63,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 60,661 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.