Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 512,516 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $196,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
