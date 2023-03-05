Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.