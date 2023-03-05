ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $356.64 and last traded at $356.64. Approximately 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.86.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.09 and a 200-day moving average of $305.55.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

