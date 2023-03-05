Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

