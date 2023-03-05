Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

Apple Stock Up 3.5 %

Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

