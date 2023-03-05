Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

Apple stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

