Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

Apple Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

