Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

