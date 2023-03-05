Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.