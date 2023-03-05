Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 4,186 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

