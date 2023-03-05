Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.16.

AMAT stock opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

