Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.