Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 8,743 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $140.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

