Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

