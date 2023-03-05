Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Asana Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

