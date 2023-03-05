Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.
Asana Trading Up 8.6 %
NYSE ASAN opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.