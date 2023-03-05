Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 197,201 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,893.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,201 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.