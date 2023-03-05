AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $172.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.46. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.