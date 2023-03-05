AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $60.58 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

