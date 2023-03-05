Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bancolombia by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CIB. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of CIB opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.6545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

