Barclays Boosts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $24.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

